Trading tactics, saving lives

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A firefighter from the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS), monitors a building fire from within during a joint training with local firefighter recruits on May 6, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The training offered the recruits an opportunity to leave the classroom and receive hands-on training extinguishing fires. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)