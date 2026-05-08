Trading tactics, saving lives

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Gwenn Corbisier, USAG Benelux fire prevention inspector, talks through an exercise scenario during a joint fire training exercise on May 6, 2026 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The joint training allowed local firefighter recruits and firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) the opportunity to teach and learn from each other. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)