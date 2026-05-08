Gwenn Corbisier, USAG Benelux fire prevention inspector, talks through an exercise scenario during a joint fire training exercise on May 6, 2026 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The joint training allowed local firefighter recruits and firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) the opportunity to teach and learn from each other. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9677905
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-HE813-3102
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trading tactics, saving lives [Image 10 of 10], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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