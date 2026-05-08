Trading tactics, saving lives

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Firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) and local firefighter recruits communicate during a burning building training on May 6, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The training allowed the local recruits to practice breaking down a door and extinguishing fires in preparation for real world events. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)