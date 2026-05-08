Firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) and local firefighter recruits communicate during a burning building training on May 6, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The training allowed the local recruits to practice breaking down a door and extinguishing fires in preparation for real world events. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9677904
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-HE813-5852
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trading tactics, saving lives [Image 10 of 10], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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