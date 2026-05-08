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    Trading tactics, saving lives [Image 8 of 10]

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    Trading tactics, saving lives

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Local firefighter recruits joined the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) for a joint fire training on May 6, 2026, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The students left the classroom for a rigorous hands-on training that started with extinguishing a burning building. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 04:24
    Photo ID: 9677901
    VIRIN: 260505-A-HE813-7961
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Trading tactics, saving lives [Image 10 of 10], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fire Protection
    readiness and training
    IMCOM Europe
    armynewswire
    424 Air Base Squadron
    Stronger Together Fire protection

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