Local firefighter recruits joined the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) for a joint fire training on May 6, 2026, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The students left the classroom for a rigorous hands-on training that started with extinguishing a burning building. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9677901
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-HE813-7961
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trading tactics, saving lives [Image 10 of 10], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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