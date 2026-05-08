Trading tactics, saving lives

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Local firefighter recruits joined the 424th Air Base Squadron (ABS) for a joint fire training on May 6, 2026, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The students left the classroom for a rigorous hands-on training that started with extinguishing a burning building. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)