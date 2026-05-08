Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day

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Honorary Commanders from the 124th Fighter Wing, led by Greg Billups, an admissions coordinator with the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy, tour the academy in Pierce, Idaho on May 7, 2026. The IDYCA, a quasi-military, residential high school academy in Northern Idaho, holds an annual career day in which they invite members of the community to attend and educate students on available opportunities post-graduation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)