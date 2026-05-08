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    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day [Image 38 of 46]

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    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Students from the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy conduct a weekly peer recognition ceremony with academy staff and faculty during their morning formation in Pierce, Idaho on May 7, 2026. The structured, isolated nature of IDYCA, positioned in a remote region of Northern Idaho, fosters connectedness and community among struggling high school students. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9677153
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-VT588-1811
    Resolution: 7114x4446
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day [Image 46 of 46], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day

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