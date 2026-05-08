Students from the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy conduct a weekly peer recognition ceremony with academy staff and faculty during their morning formation in Pierce, Idaho on May 7, 2026. The structured, isolated nature of IDYCA, positioned in a remote region of Northern Idaho, fosters connectedness and community among struggling high school students. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9677153
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-VT588-1811
|Resolution:
|7114x4446
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day [Image 46 of 46], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorary Commanders Travel to IDYCA Career Day
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