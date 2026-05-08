Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day

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Students from the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy conduct a weekly peer recognition ceremony with academy staff and faculty during their morning formation in Pierce, Idaho on May 7, 2026. The structured, isolated nature of IDYCA, positioned in a remote region of Northern Idaho, fosters connectedness and community among struggling high school students. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)