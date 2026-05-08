Honorary Commanders from the 124th Fighter Wing conduct mock interviews with Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy students during the academy’s career day in Pierce, Idaho on May 7, 2026. The mock interviews provide these students the opportunity to network with leaders in the greater Idaho professional community and build their confidence as they prepare for graduation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9677152
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-VT588-1804
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day [Image 46 of 46], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorary Commanders Travel to IDYCA Career Day
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