Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day

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Honorary Commanders from the 124th Fighter Wing conduct mock interviews with Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy students during the academy’s career day in Pierce, Idaho on May 7, 2026. The mock interviews provide these students the opportunity to network with leaders in the greater Idaho professional community and build their confidence as they prepare for graduation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)