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    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day [Image 46 of 46]

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    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Honorary Commanders from the 124th Fighter Wing travel to the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce, Idaho aboard an Idaho Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk, May 7, 2026. The IDYCA, a quasi-military, residential high school academy in Northern Idaho, holds an annual career day in which they invite members of the community to attend and educate students on available opportunities post-graduation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9677147
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-VT588-2184
    Resolution: 7959x4974
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day [Image 46 of 46], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day
    Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day

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    TAGS

    Idaho National Guard
    IDYCA
    black hawk
    air national guard

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