Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day

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Honorary Commanders from the 124th Fighter Wing travel to the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce, Idaho aboard an Idaho Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk, May 7, 2026. The IDYCA, a quasi-military, residential high school academy in Northern Idaho, holds an annual career day in which they invite members of the community to attend and educate students on available opportunities post-graduation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)