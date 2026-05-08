Honorary Commanders Travel to IDYCA Career Day

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho. – Honorary commanders from the 124th Fighter Wing attended career day at the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce, Idaho, May 7, 2026. The 124th Honorary Commander (HCC) program is a community engagement initiative which pairs business leaders with military units to routinely learn more about and support the 124th FW and Idaho National Guard. IDYCA, another program overseen by the Idaho Military Division, is a quasi-military, residential high school program that emphasizes discipline, ownership and positive motivation. “As a parent of a child who took advantage of an alternative high school, I was so encouraged and thrilled to visit Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy,” said Natalie Plummer, a 124th FW honorary commander and creator of Hello Meridian and The Boise Bubble Podcast. “Not every student’s journey is the same. Seeing this school and their focus to help guide youth back to a healthy and productive path was so hopeful.” The academy invites business owners and leaders from around the state to attend career day in an effort to expand the student’s opportunities, post graduation. In this case, HCCs learned by serving, offering career advice and interview techniques to these cadets. “Having our honorary commanders participate in the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy’s Career Day was a valuable opportunity to showcase how the Guard supports our community,” said Col. Ryan Richardson, commander for the 124th FW. “And not just through our mission, but through programs that invest in our youth. Engagements like this strengthen our community partnerships and reinforce the importance of staying connected to those we serve.” Since its inception in 2014, IDYCA has graduated over 2,500 students. “Having the opportunity to visit the IDYCA and engage with students was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in my career,” said Alex LaBeau, honorary commander for the 124th Mission Support Group and president for the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry. “Everyone in Idaho should know about IDYCA and the impact it’s having on young people.” According to Melissa Brouwers, IDYCA program director, the RAND National Security Research Division indicates that those who complete the program are 92% more likely to finish high-school or get their GED than their at-risk peers. IDYCA is not advertised as a boot camp, detention or treatment facility. “It’s an academy for young people who want to accelerate their potential in a disciplined environment, free of distractions under experienced leadership,” said LaBeau. While the Academy operates under the Idaho Military Division, its success depends heavily on broad community support and engagement. These partnerships bring in outside perspectives and opportunities that help expand cadets’ horizons, Brouwers said. “Having the Idaho Air National Guard and its honorary commanders come out is a big deal to our students,” said Brouwers.“It’s one thing for us to encourage them. But when the Idaho Military Division and the surrounding community shows up in support, the students' confidence skyrockets. This involvement is key to ensuring they feel supported and succeed when they return home.”