Honorary Commanders from the 124th Fighter Wing, led by Greg Billups, an admissions coordinator with the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy, tour the academy in Pierce, Idaho on May 7, 2026. The IDYCA, a quasi-military, residential high school academy in Northern Idaho, holds an annual career day in which they invite members of the community to attend and educate students on available opportunities post-graduation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9677143
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-VT588-2018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.09 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day [Image 46 of 46], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorary Commanders Travel to IDYCA Career Day
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