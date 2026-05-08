Honorary Commanders from the 124th Fighter Wing travel to the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce, Idaho aboard an Idaho Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk, May 7, 2026. The IDYCA, a quasi-military, residential high school academy in Northern Idaho, holds an annual career day in which they invite members of the community to attend and educate students on available opportunities post-graduation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9677146
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-VT588-2180
|Resolution:
|7221x4814
|Size:
|10.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commanders at IDYCA Career Day [Image 46 of 46], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorary Commanders Travel to IDYCA Career Day
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