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    USS KEARSARGE Sailor Stands Watch [Image 9 of 9]

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    USS KEARSARGE Sailor Stands Watch

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Tener 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260504-N-NM777-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2026) Quartermaster Seaman Kristopher Mccaster reads the ship’s bearing while on watch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) May 4, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9674660
    VIRIN: 260508-N-NM777-1441
    Resolution: 3770x2513
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS KEARSARGE Sailor Stands Watch [Image 9 of 9], by SN Matthew Tener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot
    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Routine Aviation Training
    Kearsarge Conducts FOD Walkdown
    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training
    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training
    USS KEARSARGE Sailor Stands Watch

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    Underway
    Watch
    Sailor
    USS Kearsarge

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