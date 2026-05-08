260504-N-NM777-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2026) Quartermaster Seaman Kristopher Mccaster reads the ship’s bearing while on watch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) May 4, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9674660
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-NM777-1441
|Resolution:
|3770x2513
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS KEARSARGE Sailor Stands Watch [Image 9 of 9], by SN Matthew Tener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.