USS KEARSARGE Sailor Stands Watch

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260504-N-NM777-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2026) Quartermaster Seaman Kristopher Mccaster reads the ship’s bearing while on watch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) May 4, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)