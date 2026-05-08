Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training

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260506-N-RB295-1015 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (May 6, 2026) Sailors look through a thermal imager to find simulated hot spots during a firefighting drill aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Oscar Pichardo)