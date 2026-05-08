Date Taken: 05.04.2026 Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:17 Photo ID: 9674643 VIRIN: 260504-N-OQ442-1032 Resolution: 3719x5578 Size: 1.29 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

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This work, MR's Repair Machinery Aboard Kearsarge [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.