260504-N-OQ442-1032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2026) Machinery Repairman Fireman Apprentice Alan ReyesLuna repairs a pipe aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 4, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9674643
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-OQ442-1032
|Resolution:
|3719x5578
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MR's Repair Machinery Aboard Kearsarge [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.