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    MR's Repair Machinery Aboard Kearsarge [Image 1 of 9]

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    MR's Repair Machinery Aboard Kearsarge

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260504-N-OQ442-1032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2026) Machinery Repairman Fireman Apprentice Alan ReyesLuna repairs a pipe aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 4, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9674643
    VIRIN: 260504-N-OQ442-1032
    Resolution: 3719x5578
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MR's Repair Machinery Aboard Kearsarge [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MR's Repair Machinery Aboard Kearsarge
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Small-Arm Live Fire Excercise
    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot
    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Routine Aviation Training
    Kearsarge Conducts FOD Walkdown
    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training
    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training
    USS KEARSARGE Sailor Stands Watch

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    Underway
    MR
    LHD 3

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