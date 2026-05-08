260506-N-IH507-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2026) Gunner’s Mate Evann Maness (right) instructs Airman Alizabeth Beck in a small-arms live fire exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway preforming Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Swigart)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9674646
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-IH507-1034
|Resolution:
|5029x3353
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Small-Arm Live Fire Excercise [Image 9 of 9], by SN Zachary Swigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.