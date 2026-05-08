USS Kearsarge Conducts Small-Arm Live Fire Excercise

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260506-N-IH507-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2026) Gunner’s Mate Evann Maness (right) instructs Airman Alizabeth Beck in a small-arms live fire exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway preforming Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Swigart)