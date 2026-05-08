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    USS Kearsarge Conducts Small-Arm Live Fire Excercise [Image 2 of 9]

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    USS Kearsarge Conducts Small-Arm Live Fire Excercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Seaman Zachary Swigart 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260506-N-IH507-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2026) Gunner’s Mate Evann Maness (right) instructs Airman Alizabeth Beck in a small-arms live fire exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway preforming Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Swigart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9674646
    VIRIN: 260506-N-IH507-1034
    Resolution: 5029x3353
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Small-Arm Live Fire Excercise [Image 9 of 9], by SN Zachary Swigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Routine Aviation Training
    Kearsarge Conducts FOD Walkdown
    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training
    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training
    USS KEARSARGE Sailor Stands Watch

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