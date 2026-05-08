(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260506-N-RB295-1032 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (May 6, 2026) Sailors look through a thermal imager to find simulated hot spots during a firefighting drill aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Oscar Pichardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9674656
    VIRIN: 260506-N-RB295-1032
    Resolution: 5176x4000
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MR's Repair Machinery Aboard Kearsarge
    USS Kearsarge Conducts Small-Arm Live Fire Excercise
    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot
    Kearsarge Sailors Participate in Gun Shoot
    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Routine Aviation Training
    Kearsarge Conducts FOD Walkdown
    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training
    Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training
    USS KEARSARGE Sailor Stands Watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery