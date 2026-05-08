260506-N-RB295-1032 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (May 6, 2026) Sailors look through a thermal imager to find simulated hot spots during a firefighting drill aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Oscar Pichardo)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9674656
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-RB295-1032
|Resolution:
|5176x4000
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Firefighting Training [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.