Kearsarge Conducts FOD Walkdown

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260506-N-OQ442-2009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Robert Shumate, right, leads Sailors in a foreign object and debris search on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)