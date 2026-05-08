260506-N-OQ442-2009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Robert Shumate, right, leads Sailors in a foreign object and debris search on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase qualifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9674649
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-OQ442-2009
|Resolution:
|4728x3152
|Size:
|801.39 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts FOD Walkdown [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.