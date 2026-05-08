Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:17 Photo ID: 9674648 VIRIN: 260506-N-NM777-1302 Resolution: 5026x3351 Size: 1.88 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS KEARSARGE Conducts Routine Aviation Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Matthew Tener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.