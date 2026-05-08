260506-N-NM777-1302 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lavarr Jones instructs Sailors during routine aviation training aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9674648
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-NM777-1302
|Resolution:
|5026x3351
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS KEARSARGE Conducts Routine Aviation Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Matthew Tener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.