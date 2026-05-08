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    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Routine Aviation Training [Image 5 of 9]

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    USS KEARSARGE Conducts Routine Aviation Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Tener 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260506-N-NM777-1302 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lavarr Jones instructs Sailors during routine aviation training aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 6, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9674648
    VIRIN: 260506-N-NM777-1302
    Resolution: 5026x3351
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS KEARSARGE Conducts Routine Aviation Training [Image 9 of 9], by SN Matthew Tener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Training
    Sailor
    Aviation
    USS Kearsarge

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