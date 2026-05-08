MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Alex E. Ramirez, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, gives remarks as part of a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 30, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)