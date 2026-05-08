MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian A. Kerg, left, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Sgt. Maj. Alex E. Ramirez, right, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of MWCS-38, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 30, 2026. Ramirez was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his unwavering commitment to excellence and focus on individual and unit development, ensuring the squadron was postured to support global operations, resulting in marked improvement in retention and the professional education of Marines of every rank. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)