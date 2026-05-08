U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian A. Kerg, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, renders a salute to the color guard during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 30, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 16:02
|Photo ID:
|9673906
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-CH293-6457
|Resolution:
|4055x6083
|Size:
|10.14 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Peyton Gilliland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.