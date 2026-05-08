MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian A. Kerg, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, renders a salute to the color guard during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 30, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)