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    MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment [Image 5 of 8]

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    MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian A. Kerg, left, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, transfers the noncommissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Manuel M. Taylor, right, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of MWCS-38, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 30, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9673907
    VIRIN: 260415-M-CH293-6623
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Peyton Gilliland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment

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    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    MWCS-38
    Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    Relief and Appointment

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