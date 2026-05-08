MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band perform during a Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 30, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. The 3rd MAW Band provides musical support across the wing, enhancing Marine Corps traditions and ceremonial excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)