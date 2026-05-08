MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Alex E. Ramirez, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, sits next to his wife and family as flowers are presented to them as part of a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 30, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)