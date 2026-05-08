MWCS-38 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian A. Kerg, left, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, and Sgt. Maj. Manuel M. Taylor, right, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of MWCS 38, salute one another during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 30, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)