KITE Senior Mentor Col. Matthew Belote advises students from the Republic of Korea (ROK) during a simulated Defense Design Practical Exercise)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9670836
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-AA101-1009
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Adam Aldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
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