Strengthening the alliance, senior leaders from the ROK and U.S. engage in a KITE round table discussion on Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD). The session was led by senior representatives from both nations, including Col. Belote and CAPT Haynes, to emphasize joint defensive strategies.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9670828
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-AA101-1010
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
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