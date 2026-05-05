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    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea [Image 8 of 10]

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    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea

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    04.23.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Adam Aldridge 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    In a gesture of partnership, Col. Belote presents a Hawaiian Makau (fishhook) to his co-host, a senior leader from the ROK Navy. The powerful symbol of strength, prosperity, and safe passage honors their shared leadership and commitment to maritime security.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 21:37
    Photo ID: 9670812
    VIRIN: 260421-A-AA101-1008
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Adam Aldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea

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