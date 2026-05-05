ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea

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Senior leaders from the U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) armed forces convene for a KITE senior leader discussion. The participants included senior naval officers from the ROK Navy and U.S. representatives Col. Matthew Belote (PIC Director), Capt. Haynes (Deputy Commander, US Navy Korea), COL Clemente (Commander, 35th ADA Brigade), and CAPT Garbett (US Naval Attache' to Korea)