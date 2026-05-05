In a gesture of partnership, Col. Belote presents a Hawaiian Makau (fishhook) to his co-host, a senior leader from the ROK Navy. The powerful symbol of strength, prosperity, and safe passage honors their shared leadership and commitment to maritime security.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9670795
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-AA101-1007
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Adam Aldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
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