Courtesy Photo | Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet Command and the Pacific Integrated Air and Missile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet Command and the Pacific Integrated Air and Missile Defense Center held the Korea Integrated Tabletop Event (KITE) 26 from April 21-23. The event brought together U.S. and South Korean personnel to synchronize air, maritime and space operations while strengthening the alliance through professional discussion and shared learning. Participants included personnel from United States Forces Korea, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, the 8th Army’s 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, the 7th Air Force and the Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Training & Education Center. The exchange reflected the enduring partnership between the two nations as they identified opportunities for continued professional engagement. see less | View Image Page

ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea Your browser does not support the audio element.

Republic of Korea — The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Task Fleet Command and the Pacific Integrated Air and Missile Defense Center (PIC) conducted KITE 26 from April 21–23, bringing together Republic of Korea and United States personnel for a professional exchange focused on cooperation and shared learning.



The event provided a structured setting for participants to strengthen mutual understanding and exchange professional perspectives through collaborative discussions and activities. The KITE centered on building a shared approach for air, maritime, and space operations to ensure all components are synchronized and moving in the same direction.



Participants included personnel from United States Forces Korea, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, the 8th Army’s 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and the Seventh Air Force, Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Training & Education Center alongside counterparts from the Republic of Korea Navy. Observers from the Republic of Korea Air Force Air and Missile Defense Command also participated.



“Opportunities like this support continued cooperation and mutual understanding,” said Col. Matthew Belote, PIC director and co-host.



KITE 26 concluded with participants identifying opportunities for continued professional engagement and future exchange, reflecting the enduring partnership between the Republic of Korea and the United States.