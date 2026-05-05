(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea

    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea

    Courtesy Photo | Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet Command and the Pacific Integrated Air and Missile...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.31.1969

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    Republic of Korea — The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Task Fleet Command and the Pacific Integrated Air and Missile Defense Center (PIC) conducted KITE 26 from April 21–23, bringing together Republic of Korea and United States personnel for a professional exchange focused on cooperation and shared learning.

    The event provided a structured setting for participants to strengthen mutual understanding and exchange professional perspectives through collaborative discussions and activities. The KITE centered on building a shared approach for air, maritime, and space operations to ensure all components are synchronized and moving in the same direction.

    Participants included personnel from United States Forces Korea, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, the 8th Army’s 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and the Seventh Air Force, Joint Ballistic Missile Defense Training & Education Center alongside counterparts from the Republic of Korea Navy. Observers from the Republic of Korea Air Force Air and Missile Defense Command also participated.

    “Opportunities like this support continued cooperation and mutual understanding,” said Col. Matthew Belote, PIC director and co-host.

    KITE 26 concluded with participants identifying opportunities for continued professional engagement and future exchange, reflecting the enduring partnership between the Republic of Korea and the United States.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 21:37
    Story ID: 564743
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea
    ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version