Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 21:37 Photo ID: 9670788 VIRIN: 260421-A-AA101-1003 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 2.6 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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This work, ROK–U.S. Professionals Exchange conducted in the Republic of Korea [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Adam Aldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.