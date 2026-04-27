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A historical Daimyō (feudal lord) procession crosses the Kintai Bridge (Kintaikyō) during the 2026 Kintaikyō Festival in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 29, 2026. The annual event included various Japanese cultural ceremonies, performances, games, vendors, and a procession across the Kintai Bridge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)