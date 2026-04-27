A historical Daimyō (feudal lord) procession crosses the Kintai Bridge (Kintaikyō) during the 2026 Kintaikyō Festival in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 29, 2026. The annual event included various Japanese cultural ceremonies, performances, games, vendors, and a procession across the Kintai Bridge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 03:20
|Photo ID:
|9668060
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-AA976-1399
|Resolution:
|2265x3397
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Kintaikyō Festival [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.