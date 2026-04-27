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A volunteer carries a wooden placard reading "Lord of Iwakuni Castle, Mayor of Iwakuni City, Fukuda Yoshihiko-sama" ahead of women portraying court ladies in a historical Daimyō (feudal lord) procession during the 2026 Kintaikyō Festival in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 29, 2026. The annual event included various Japanese cultural ceremonies, performances, games, vendors, and a procession across the Kintai Bridge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)