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    2026 Kintaikyō Festival [Image 9 of 19]

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    2026 Kintaikyō Festival

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Children high-five a reenactor in Edo-period samurai armor during the 2026 Kintaikyō Festival in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 29, 2026. The annual event included various Japanese cultural ceremonies, performances, games, vendors, and a procession across the Kintai Bridge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9668053
    VIRIN: 260429-M-AA976-1274
    Resolution: 3769x5653
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Kintaikyō Festival [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
    2026 Kintaikyō Festival
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    U.S.-Japan
    Historical
    Parade
    Market
    Culture
    Japanese

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