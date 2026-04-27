Attendees walk across the Kintai Bridge during the 2026 Kintaikyō Festival in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 29, 2026. The annual event included various Japanese cultural ceremonies, performances, games, vendors, and a procession across the Kintai Bridge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9668048
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-AA976-1088
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Kintaikyō Festival [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.