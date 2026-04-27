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Children high-five, from left to right, Hanada Matarō, a mascot for Kita-Hiroshima, Yassa Daruman, a mascot for Mihara City, and Takatan, a mascot for Aki-Takata City, during the 2026 Kintaikyō Festival in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 29, 2026. The annual event included various Japanese cultural ceremonies, performances, games, vendors, and a procession across the Kintai Bridge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)