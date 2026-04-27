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U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer John Matthew Horansky, center, departmental leading chief petty officer of logistics, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, waves to his daughter while marching in a historical Daimyō (feudal lord) procession during the 2026 Kintaikyō Festival in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 29, 2026. The annual event included various Japanese cultural ceremonies, performances, games, vendors, and a procession across the Kintai Bridge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)