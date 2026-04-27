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Attendees of the 2026 Kintaikyō Festival shop at vendor tents selling food, used items and antiques, and handmade goods during the 2026 Kintaikyō Festival in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, April 29, 2026. The annual event included various Japanese cultural ceremonies, performances, games, vendors, and a procession across the Kintai Bridge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)