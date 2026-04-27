OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Brown, executive officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, speaks during his retirement ceremony at the USS Missouril on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. Brown reflects on his naval career and thanks family, friends and colleagues during his remarks. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)