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    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

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    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Coggins, left, commanding officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, and Daris Cook, right, deputy officer in charge of construction, congratulate Cmdr. Nicholas Brown, center, executive officer of the command, following Brown’s retirement ceremony at the USS Missouri on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 00:20
    Photo ID: 9667915
    VIRIN: 260501-N-HT002-1006
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

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    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    command leadership triads
    Navy Retirement
    NAVFAC Pacific
    OICCPHNSY
    Hawaii

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