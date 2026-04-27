OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Coggins, left, commanding officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, and Daris Cook, right, deputy officer in charge of construction, congratulate Cmdr. Nicholas Brown, center, executive officer of the command, following Brown’s retirement ceremony at the USS Missouri on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)