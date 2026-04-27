OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Coggins, commanding officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, delivers remarks during the retirement ceremony for Cmdr. Nicholas Brown at the USS Missouril on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)