U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Coggins, commanding officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, delivers remarks during the retirement ceremony for Cmdr. Nicholas Brown at the USS Missouril on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9667909
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-HT002-1002
|Resolution:
|5562x3708
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.