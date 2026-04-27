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    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

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    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Coggins, commanding officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, delivers remarks during the retirement ceremony for Cmdr. Nicholas Brown at the USS Missouril on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9667909
    VIRIN: 260501-N-HT002-1002
    Resolution: 5562x3708
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

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    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Navy Retirement
    OICCPHNSY
    NAVFAC Pacfic
    Hawaii
    Commander Remarks

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