OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Brown Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Brown arrives as part of the official party during the retirement ceremony held in his honor aboard the USS Missouri on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. Brown retires after more than 20 years of honorable service in the U.S. Navy, where he serves as executive officer for Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)