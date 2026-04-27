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    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

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    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Brown Retirement Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Brown arrives as part of the official party during the retirement ceremony held in his honor aboard the USS Missouri on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. Brown retires after more than 20 years of honorable service in the U.S. Navy, where he serves as executive officer for Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9667907
    VIRIN: 260501-N-HT002-1001
    Resolution: 5901x3934
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

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    TAGS

    executive officer
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Navy Retirement
    OICCPHNSY
    NAVFAC Pacfic
    Hawaii

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