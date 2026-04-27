OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Brown, executive officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, receives the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at the USS Missouri on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. Brown receives the award for outstanding meritorious service from July 2024 to May 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)