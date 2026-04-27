(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Brown, executive officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, receives the Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony at the USS Missouri on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. Brown receives the award for outstanding meritorious service from July 2024 to May 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9667912
    VIRIN: 260501-N-HT002-1003
    Resolution: 6335x4223
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jhewel-Georlyn Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony
    OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    executive officer
    Meritorious Service Medal
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Civil Engineer Corps
    Navy Retirement
    OICCPHNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery