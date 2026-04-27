OICC PHNSY Executive Officer Cmdr. Nicholas C. Brown Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Brown, right, executive officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, receives a shadow box from U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Coggins, commanding officer of the command, during Brown’s retirement ceremony at the USS Missouri on Ford Island, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. Brown commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps in 2004 and retires after more than 20 years of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)