The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School

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260504-N-PG545-1001, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) Chief Musician David Smith interacts with veterans and audience members following a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers concert at Downingtown East High School in Exton, Pennsylvania. The Cruisers performed four public concerts in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware in support of the Freedom 250 initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)