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    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School [Image 1 of 15]

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    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School

    EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260504-N-PG545-1160, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School in Exton, Pennsylvania, on May 4, 2026, as part of their concert series across the Northeast. The Cruisers performed four public concerts in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware in support of the Freedom 250 initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 23:56
    Photo ID: 9661525
    VIRIN: 260504-N-PQ545-1160
    Resolution: 7389x4926
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School
    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School

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    concert
    navy band
    freedom250

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