260504-N-PG545-1160, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School in Exton, Pennsylvania, on May 4, 2026, as part of their concert series across the Northeast. The Cruisers performed four public concerts in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware in support of the Freedom 250 initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9661525
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-PQ545-1160
|Resolution:
|7389x4926
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.