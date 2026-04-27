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260504-N-PG545-1160, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School in Exton, Pennsylvania, on May 4, 2026, as part of their concert series across the Northeast. The Cruisers performed four public concerts in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware in support of the Freedom 250 initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)