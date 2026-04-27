The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School

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260504-N-PG545-1298, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) Chief Musician Joseph Ganzelli performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at his alma mater, Downingtown East High School, in Exton, Pennsylvania. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (May 4, 2026) CAPTION (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)