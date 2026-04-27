260504-N-PG545-1388, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) Chief Musician Cory Parker, from Bowling Green, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Downingtown East High School in Exton, Pennsylvania. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9661543
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-PQ545-1388
|Resolution:
|7434x4956
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.