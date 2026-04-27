The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Downingtown East High School

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260504-N-PG545-1290, Exton, Pennsylvania (May 4, 2026) Musician 1st Class Trevor Shifflett, from Stanardsville, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Downingtown East High School in Exton, Pennsylvania, on May 4, 2026. The Cruisers performed a series of concerts across the Northeast in support of the Freedom 250 initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)